Police: Newbie Man Tells Trooper He Intends to ‘Keep and Use’ Trailer After Admitting He Stole It

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly told a state trooper that he intends to “keep and use” a trailer just moments after he admitted to stealing it.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Theron Roger Walls, of New Bethlehem, on Wednesday, September 13, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper was dispatched to the PSP Clarion barracks on Tuesday, August 15, to meet with a known victim who related that she had a trailer that as parked on a family member’s property on Paradise Road, near Angus Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County. The victim stated that Theron Walls was seen by a known witness on the property and “messing with” the trailer on Wednesday, August 9. The trailer was then discovered to be missing on the date of the report.

The victim also reported that a large fuel tank was on the trailer, with a combined estimated value of $3,000.00, the complaint indicates.

The state trooper then went to Walls’ property on Dayton Road in Redbank Township, Armstrong County. Upon arrival, the trooper observed the trailer in the yard of the residence and it was attached to Walls’ vehicle, the complaint notes.

A known female was interviewed at the scene. She stated that the trailer and truck belonged to Walls. The trailer was confirmed to be the stolen trailer by its VIN number, according to the complaint.

On September 9, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the trooper interviewed Walls who admitted that he did take the trailer and that he had to perform some maintenance on it before it could be moved, the complaint indicates.

Walls related he intended to return the tank to the victim, as he had no use for the fuel tank, but he intended to keep and use the trailer, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Walls on September 13:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, September 28, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

