Ronald Dan Kiser entered into rest on September 14th, 2023 at the age of 95.

He was born on May 18th, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his brother and wife Herb and Elsie Kiser, his sister Pat Kiser-Wood, his brother and wife Frank and Rita Kiser, his brother Phil Kiser, and his grandson Jordan Adam Kiser.

Ron is survived by his wife of 69 years Sylvia Grace Kiser, his daughter Rebecca Kiser, his son and his wife Bradley and Connie Kiser, his daughter Sandra Whiteside, and Alan Skinner as well as 10 grandchildren John Kiser, Jake Eygebroat, Katie Ressler, Tucker Whiteside, Taylor Kiser, Travis Whiteside, Nelson Whiteside, Mikey Kiser, Amber Whiteside, and Jesse Whiteside.

He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.

Ronald was born at home in Shippenville, PA.

He served in United States Army from 1950 to 1952.

He spent his working career with Skyline, relocating to Bird-in-Hand, PA to work.

Following retirement, he founded and constructed Calamus Estates Mobile Home Community which serves seniors in the Paradise, PA area.

In his later years he spent his time between Clarion, PA and Lakeport, FL.

Ronald was a man dedicated to his wife, children, and grandchildren.

He was a resourceful jack of all trades and avid outdoorsman, trusted advisor, and friend to many.

He will be deeply missed by many people.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory Inc: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Full military honors will be held by the American Legion Post 66 at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the funeral home, followed by the funeral service.

Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

