Route 8 Rivalry: Oil City, Franklin to Square Off Tonight on Kerle Tire Game of the Week
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a special Saturday night matchup between the Oil City Oilers and the Franklin Knights, and Explore Sports will have all of the action live from Franklin, Pa.
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call.
HOW TO WATCH
The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com.
Fans can also watch the came directly on YouTube.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
BATTERY WAREHOUSE
BAUER TRUCK REPAIR
BOBCAT OF CLARION, KANE, AND OLEAN
BROOKVILLE EQUIPMENT
CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK
CLARION FORD
CLARION FOREST VNA
COUSIN BASILS ITALIAN BAR AND RESTAURANT
DUBROOK, INC.
ERIC SHICK AGENCY
FRANKLIN INSURANCE AGENCY
FUN BANK
GATESMAN AUTOBODY
HAGER PAVING
HEETER LUMBER
HOPPER CORP
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS
J&J TRAILER SALES
JANNEY
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
KERLE TIRE COMPANY
LANDPRO
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
LUTON’S PLUMBING & HEATING
MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET
MHY FAMILY SERVICES
NICK’S AUTO BODY
NORTHERN PENNSYLVANIA REGIONAL COLLEGE
OCHS LUMBER
PENN STATE DUBOIS
REDBANK CHEVROLET
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
SWEET BASIL ITALIAN RESTAURANT AND BAR
TIONESTA BUILDERS
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS
ZACHERL MOTORS
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.