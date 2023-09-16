WATCH LIVE: Kerle Tire Game of the Week – Oil City vs. Franklin

Watch live as the Oil City Oilers battle the Franklin Knights in the Route 8 Rivalry. Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis have all of the action live from Franklin, Pa. Pre-game is at 6:30 p.m. and Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.