7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, September 17, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
Isolated showers between 11am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers before midnight. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
