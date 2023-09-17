 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Gene Drayer

Sunday, September 17, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

SS geneGene Drayer served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Hardee E. Drayer (Gene)

Born: June 24, 1931

Died: July 10, 2023

Hometown: Sligo, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Gene served two years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Aberdeen, MD.

Gene attained the rank of Corporal.

He was laid to rest at the Rimersburg Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.