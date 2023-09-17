All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Gene Drayer
Gene Drayer served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Hardee E. Drayer (Gene)
Born: June 24, 1931
Died: July 10, 2023
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Gene served two years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Aberdeen, MD.
Gene attained the rank of Corporal.
He was laid to rest at the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
