Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Macadamia Cheesecake

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups chocolate wafer crumbs (about 25 wafers)

1/4 cup ground macadamia nuts



2 tablespoons sugar3 tablespoons butter, melted1/8 teaspoon almond extract

Filling:

8 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped

4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

1/3 cup milk chocolate chips

Topping:

8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

7 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

White chocolate shavings and chopped macadamia nuts

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the wafer crumbs, nuts and sugar; stir in butter and almond extract. Press onto the bottom of a greased 10-in. springform pan. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Reduce heat to 325°.

-In a microwave, melt white chocolate at 70% power for 1 minute; stir. Microwave at additional 10- to 20-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Cool.

-In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, flour and vanilla until well blended. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until blended. Remove 1 cup and set aside. Stir melted white chocolate into remaining cream cheese mixture; beat just until combined. Pour over crust.

-In a microwave, melt chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Cool slightly. Stir in reserved cream cheese mixture; drop by spoonfuls over filling. Cut through filling with a knife to swirl chocolate mixture.

-Place pan on a baking sheet. Bake at 325° for 55-60 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around edge of pan to loosen. Cool 1 hour longer.

-In a saucepan over low heat, melt semisweet chocolate with cream; stir until smooth. Cool slightly. Spread over cheesecake. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

-Refrigerate leftovers. Garnish with chocolate shavings and macadamia nuts.

