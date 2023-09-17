Forest Area Schools’ FCCLA Chapters Host Benefit Concert for New County EMS Authority

 

Sunday, September 17, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

FCCLA concert eastFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – East and West Forest Schools’ Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America chapters (FCCLA) hosted a benefit concert on Saturday, September 9.

The event was held to help raise money for the new Forest County EMS Authority and the upcoming FCCLA National Conference participants from both East and West Forest Schools.

The music was provided by Lisa Bodner and Whistlegrass.

Family friendly games and activities, along with refreshment concessions, were provided by the Forest Area School District’s FCCLA Chapters at the East Forest gym.

Pictured above are the two advisors for the group, Mrs. Shenessa Rossetti and Mrs. Jennifer Wellington, along with student members Chris Hoovler, Macalie Hoffmann, Lauren Geraci, Nick Geraci, Jacob Glass and Jonah Glass, and the musician Lisa Bodner.


