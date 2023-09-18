 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

