Adeline Irene (Burch) Crissman, 94, of Mayport (Shannondale), passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on July 27, 1929, in Wesleyville, she was the daughter of the late Dewitt E. and Elsie L. (Wells) Burch.

She was married on February 20, 1948, to Ronald Sherwood Crissman and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2014.

They loved camping, traveling out west, and backpacking into the mountains.

They rode motorcycles in their earlier days.

Adeline loved mowing on her John Deere tractor.

She attended the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.

She liked to paint pictures and shirts and loved to sew and make outfits for her children and herself, and she loved to crochet blankets for new babies in the family.

Her grandkids were afraid of the leather strap.

She is survived by five children, Kim Crissman and his wife, Gwen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Linda Hoff and her husband, Dave of Spring Branch, Texas, Diana Edwards and her husband, Brian of Pittsburgh, Bob Crissman and his wife, Terri of Shannondale, and David Crissman and his wife, Kathy of Hawthorn, sixteen grandchildren, thirty one great- grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Stanley Crissman.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with her son, Pastor Kim Crissman officiating.

Interment will follow in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

