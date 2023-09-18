Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Maple
Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Maple!
Maple is an adult female Australian Shepherd mix.
She is house-trained.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Maple is friendly and gentle.
She was brought to the rescue center after being dumped in a parking lot of a local ranger station.
For more information on her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
