Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Rhubarb Cookies

These cookies freeze well!

Ingredients

1 cup shortening

1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar



2 large eggs3 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1-1/2 cups diced fresh rhubarb3/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Cream cheese frosting:

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon butter, softened

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream shortening and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture.

-Stir in rhubarb and coconut. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

-In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter and vanilla. Gradually beat in the confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread over cooled cookies. Store in the refrigerator.

