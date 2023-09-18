 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Rhubarb Cookies

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These cookies freeze well!

Ingredients

1 cup shortening
1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar

2 large eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups diced fresh rhubarb
3/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Cream cheese frosting:
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon butter, softened
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream shortening and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture.

-Stir in rhubarb and coconut. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

-In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter and vanilla. Gradually beat in the confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread over cooled cookies. Store in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


