Cleo L. Deeter

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-e5cJvamv6FCa (1)Cleo L. Deeter, age 96, of Tidioute, PA, died on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Warren Manor in Warren, PA (Pleasant Twp).

She was born September 3, 1927 in Franklin, PA, daughter of the late Clarence B. and Lyda M. (Haggerty) Turner.

Cleo resided in Tidioute for many years.

She enjoyed baking, reading, doing word search, and watching movies.

In her younger years she enjoyed helping with the grandchildren and babysitting many other children in the community.

She is survived by two sons, Byron Hulings and his wife Sharon of Tidioute; and Raymond Hulings also of Tidioute.

Two daughters, Susan Martin of Kentucky; and Polly Nicholson and her husband Dennis of Tidioute.

A daughter-in-law, Sheryl Hulings of Tidioute.

Twenty grandchildren, Forty-three great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence B. Deeter.

Two sons, William Hulings and George Hulings Jr. A daughter, Diana Spencer.

Two brothers, Byron and James.

Four sisters, Pearl, Laura, Betty and Hazel.

A granddaughter, Tammy, in infancy.

Two great-grandsons are also deceased, Trent and Dale.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 11am – 1pm at which time a short gathering of family and friends will take place to pay a final tribute to Cleo in conversation and reflection.

Burial will be at Tidioute Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.


