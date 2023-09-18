Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides or Youth Care Aides to work directly with Adolescents in a residential mental health setting at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Starting pay is $15.00 per hour!

Start a career that makes a difference in people’s lives!

In this role, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services and direct supervision to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems, and/or experiencing chronic or acute mental disorders which require active treatment.

Salary: $15.00 per hour

Who We Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those we serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO), Paid Holidays, Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner.

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan.

Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Report significant client changes in behavior, attitude, and/or physical condition to appropriate personnel while consistently evaluating client behavioral and emotional issues.

Assist Mental Health Worker in their collaboration with the Educational team and client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan.

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc.

Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula.

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security.

Conduct outside building security checks when working on overnight shift.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor when working on overnight shift.

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Hiring Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required.

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, we celebrate the richness of our diverse employees and the communities we serve. We are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as we strive to ensure we are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As we work to make a difference in people’s lives, we are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those we serve and our employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, we firmly believe in recovery and that our clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and we consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, we have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything we do centers around people. That is why we are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefit options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional and financial wellness. Our benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, come join us!

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides shared administrative services, including recruiting and onboarding new team members for over 30+ for profit and non-profit organizations across the USA so they can focus on their all-important missions. Apis Services Inc. is a progressive corporation with over 3500+ employees nationwide and growing.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining our outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact us by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org.

Give us a Call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

