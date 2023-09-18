Kenneth Gordon Kohler, 78, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Decatur, Texas.

Kenneth was born September 15, 1944, to Daniel Charles and Freda Caroline (Borer) Kohler in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was a retired long-haul trucker after many years in the transportation industry.

Kenneth proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.

He was a beloved partner and friend to many who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Freda Kohler and all of his brothers Daniel (Hawaii), Fred (Pennsylvania), Carroll (Alaska), Lewis (California), John (Pennsylvania), Herb (Pennsylvania), and his sister Frieda (Pennsylvania).

Those left behind to cherish his memory are caring family in Pennsylvania, California, and Alaska, and many friends.

Family and friends will gather at 11 AM on November 26, 2023 at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home (201 S. Washington St.) in Eau Claire.

VFW Post 7073 and American Legion Post 598 of Parker will conduct honors at 12 pm followed by a memorial service.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

