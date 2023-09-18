Lewis L. Stover, 72, formerly of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Saturday evening, September 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare.

He was born in Franklin on October 10, 1950 to the late Homer and Lillian (Bish) Stover.

He attended Cranberry High School.

Lewis enjoyed antique cars, and was employed as a logger for Marsh Lumber for many years.

He attended the Fertigs United Methodist Church.

He was married in Oil City on August 3, 1973 to Susan M. (Stewart), and she preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2019.

He is survived by a daughter, Kristy Stover and her children, Kaden and Eden Stover, of Camp Hill.

Also surviving are members of his late wife’s family, Betsy Stewart of Florida, Joyce Chambers of Oil City, Nancy Reitz and her husband Lee of Mayport, Peggy Harrison and her husband Tom of Roscommon, Michigan, and Sharon McCauley and her husband Dennis of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Visitation will be held Tuesday (Sept. 19) from noon – 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where the funeral service will follow Tuesday at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor David McVay.

Interment will be in Perry Cemetery in Fertigs.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.

