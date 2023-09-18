Local Man Passing Vehicles in No-Passing Zone Crashes Jeep into Utility Pole Off Route 68

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was passing vehicles in no-passing zones when he crashed his Jeep into a utility pole and rolled multiple times off Route 68.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Friday, September 15, the incident occurred around 6:24 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, on State Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 42-year-old Michael J. Hornberger, of Sligo, was traveling too fast in a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee and was passing cars in no-passing zones.

Hornberger lost control of his vehicle and left the lane of travel multiple times, struck a utility pole, and rolled three times.

The vehicle came to final rest upright in a gravel pull-off on the east side of State Route 68.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance transported him to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed by Cornman’s towing.

According to police, Hornberger was charged with a traffic violation.

Additional charges pertaining to this crash are pending further investigation, according to police.

