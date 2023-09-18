Melvin C. “Sonny” Confer, 92, of Oil City passed away Friday Sept. 15, 2023 at his home.

Born July 14, 1931 in Sligo, PA., he was the son of the late Wilbert and Minnie Reese Confer.

Mr. Confer was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Corporal during the Korean Conflict.

He received the Army OCC Medal (Okinawa) and was honorably discharged on Sept. 18, 1952.

On April 11, 1955 he was married to the former Emma Elizabeth Blauser and she survives.

Melvin worked many years at Weaver Chevrolet, Miller Auto and Seneca Motors and had been a Township Supervisor for many years.

In his younger years he enjoyed racing cars and playing softball.

He enjoyed hunting and was the neighborhood mechanic for many friends and neighbors.

He had belonged to the Moose club and the Oil City VFW.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Deborah Boyles & her husband Tom of Heber City, UT, Donna Felmlee & her husband Dave of Oil City, Brenda Oneil of Seneca, Brian Confer & his wife Bonnie of Edinboro, Sharon Vecchioni & her husband Tom of Annapolis, MD.

Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by sisters Myrtle, Mary, Dorothy, Ethel “Peg”, Annamae, Florence and Violet and by a brother Wilbert.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy 1140 Liberty St. Franklin, PA, 16323.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.