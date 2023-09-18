 

Annual Peanut Butter Festival Provides Bright Hometown Entertainment

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

IMG_8683NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The annual Peanut Butter Festival held in New Bethlehem on September 15, 16, and 17 welcomed perfect weather that provided attractions for nearly anyone, including tasty treats and concessions at Gumtown Park, a car show, a run/walk, a queen and princess to rule over the festival, and an old-fashioned parade on Broad Street.

There were enough smiles and goodwill in the air on Saturday on Parade Day that you could almost imagine you were on a rural Hallmark movie set.

The festival continues to grow each year, and this collection of photos from Saturday is meant to provide an overview of the activities.

IMG_1550

Gumtown Park becomes Peanut Park.

2023 Peanut Butter Festival Royalty

The 27th Annual New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival selected a Queen and Princess.

Lilli Barnett (left), a Redbank Valley High School senior, was crowned Peanut Butter Festival Queen on stage on Friday night. She received a $2,000.00 scholarship from the J.M. Smucker Co. which manufactures peanut butter In New Bethlehem.

Lilli is the daughter of Annie and Jason Barnett. A Redbank Valley High School senior, Barnett is a National Honor Society, FBLA, travel club, student council, senior class secretary, youth council, and 4H Teen Council member.

This year’s Princess is Carly Neiswonger (second from left), a Redbank Valley High School freshman.

Carly is the daughter of Michael and Jill Neiswonger. A freshman at Redbank Valley High School, Neiswonger has participated in a Bible club concert band. Along with these activities, she is involved in girls’ varsity basketball and varsity soccer.

Libby Rapp was the runner-up princess. Libby is the daughter of Gene and Emily Rapp. An eighth-grade student at Redbank Valley High School, Rapp is a member of the Country Clovers 4H Club, Junior High Student Council, Ski Club, 4H Teen Council, Junior High Soccer, Junior High Softball, and Junior High Track. She also shows steers and lambs at the Clarion County Fair.

Emily Truitt is the daughter of Damon Truitt and Jessie Dilley. A Redbank Valley High School junior, Truitt is a member of the Marching Band, National Honor Society, Modern Music Makers, and Stage Crews. Outside the school, she runs the nonprofit Victory Garden organization and is a junior Red Bank Valley Chamber of Commerce member.

Falyn Smith is the daughter of Colin and Jessica Smith. An eighth-grade student at Redbank Valley High School, Smith is a member of the Bible Club and the competition dance team at Dancer’s Studio.

peanut citizen of year 2023

The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year was Redbank Superintendent Amy Rupp, who rode in the parade with some of her administrative team. Pictured is Josh Temchulla. Special Education Director, High School Principal Roddy Hartle, and Elementary Principal Sandy Shirey.

IMG_8672

IMG_8684

2023 Peanut Butter Parade kickoff.

IMG_8688

2023 peanut festival

2023 peanut parade

IMG_1571
IMG_8689

IMG_8693

2923 fleebus, ted tharan.mark

braxton peanut 2023

The complete parade video is at https://www.facebook.com/peanutbutterfestival/videos/1409813686236821 – Courtesy of Tech Ready Professionals and RedbankValley.org.


