Newbie Man Airlifted, Passenger Injured in ATV Rollover Crash in Mahoning Township

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

BC79AE9A-D3DF-45E1-8904-8E3CB0353F7FMAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital after his side-by-side rolled over in Armstrong County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:04 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, in the 300 block of Pheasant Farm Road, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 60-year-old Kenneth L. Baker, of New Bethlehem, was traveling west on a 2014 Bad Boy Recoilis ATV when he left the roadway and his vehicle overturned.

Baker suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to Penn Highlands DuBois by STAT MedEvac.

Baker’s passenger—85-year-old Robert R. Baker, of New Bethlehem—reported minor injuries, but was not transported.

Neither occupant was using a seat belt.

Police were assisted on the scene by New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS.

According to police, Kenneth Baker was issued a traffic warning.


