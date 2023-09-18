Patricia Ann Austin, a lifelong resident of Clarion, PA passed away peacefully on September 16, 2023 with her loving family by her side at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Monroe Township, PA on June 27, 1936 to Louise and Kenneth Callen.

Patty graduated from Clarion High School in 1954 and enrolled at the Indiana State Teachers College to study interior design.

She met the love of her life, Raymond Austin, while there and they were married on Aug 3, 1957.

Patty graduated from Indiana in 1958 with a Home Economics degree and taught Home Ec at Redbank Valley and Allegheny-Clarion Valley.

For many years she and her classes provided an annual December program and banquet for the AC Valley school board.

Patty was an avid participating member of the Clarion County Garden Club and treasured the dear friends she made there and the fun times they had together over the years.

For many years she was co-chairman of their annual Christmas program at Pinecrest Country Club which raised funds for the club’s scholarship program.

Patty was one of the oldest members of the Clarion First United Methodist Church and attended worship service every week either in person or via YouTube.

She had a special relationship with God and spent 2 hours every morning praying and doing her devotions.

Patty enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks and nutcrackers, reading, antiquing and especially gardening.

She had a fabulous English Garden in her backyard and was known around town for her beautiful geraniums on her front porch every summer.

Most importantly, Patty loved her family and spending as much time as possible with them.

She had a special bond with her grandson Zach Austin.

In addition to Zach, she is survived by her husband Raymond of Clarion, PA; two children, daughter Kim of State College, PA and son Scott (Marlene) of St. Petersburg, PA; a brother Butch Callen (Doris) of Summerfield, FL and numerous close extended family members.

Patty was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister Phyllis.

The family appreciates the kindness and skilled care from everyone at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, visits from Pastor Jodie Smith, all the get well cards she received and everyone who made her final days so comfortable for her.

Thank you.

Friends and family will be received at the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion on Wednesday, September 20 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Goble Funeral Home on Thursday, September 21 at 11:00am with Rev. Jodie Smith officiating.

Interment will follow at Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Patty’s name to the Clarion Garden Club Scholarship Fund c/o Lorie Kropp 6605 Miola Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

