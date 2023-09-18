Police: Man Faces Felony Charge for Stealing Red Bull from Shippenville Convenience Store

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man who was charged for stealing Red Bull energy drinks from the Country Fair in Paint Township in January was charged once again for a similar incident.

According to court documents, the following criminal charge against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, was ordered held for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 12, with District Judge Timothy Schill presiding:

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Felony 3 (subsequence offense)

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Brooks is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Trooper Brian Tanner was dispatched to the Country Fair on U.S. Route 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County, on March 27, 2023, for a reported retail theft that occurred earlier in the morning.

Upon arrival, Trooper Tanner interviewed the store manager, who related that Jason Brooks, who had previously stolen from the gas station, once again stole a Red Bull, the complaint states.

The Country Fair manager told the police that Brooks entered the store at 6:13 a.m., went to the drink cooler, and removed five Red Bulls from the cooler. He placed one of the five cans in the front pocket of his shirt, the complaint indicates.

The manager said Brooks looked around and then grabbed an additional beverage from the cooler. The manager stated Brooks set four Red Bulls and a Coke on the counter before grabbing a sandwich. He then paid for the four Red Bulls, the Coke, and the sandwich. After paying for the items, Brooks exited the store and got into the passenger side of a vehicle. The manager related the vehicle was a gray Honda Civic that had a “New York certified” sticker on its side, the complaint notes.

The manager explained that when she was watching Brooks get into the vehicle, she thought she could see him pull the fifth Red Bull out of his front shirt pocket. She also indicated she noticed Brooks’ front pocket looked bulky when he was checking out, the complaint states.

Trooper Tanner also interviewed an additional Country Fair employee, who said she recognized the individual from the last time he stole an item from the store. The employee thought his pocket was bulky, so she told the manager to check the camera, the complaint indicates.

Both the manager and Trooper Tanner reviewed security camera footage of Brooks reportedly stealing the can of Red Bull. In the video, the can of Red Bull is easily noticeable in Brooks’ front pocket due to the shape and the weight of the can pulling his pocket downward, the complaint notes.

Video footage at the checkout counter confirmed that Brooks did not remove the fifth can of Red Bull from his pocket and failed to pay for it before leaving the store, the complaint continues.

Brooks was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, in front of Judge Schill.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.