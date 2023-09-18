Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of what led to a two-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Thursday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place at the intersection of Main Street and N 4th Avenue in Clarion Borough, around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 14.

Police say a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle driven by a 16-year-old female, of Clarion, was stopped at the posted stop sign before entering the intersection.

According to police, the driver proceeded without clearance and struck a 2016 Ford Escape operated by 80-year-old Janet C. Finch, of Shippenville.

The Beetle then pulled off the road while the Ford’s final rest was at the intersection.

The juvenile operator and a 16-year-old male passenger, of Shippenville, were not injured.

Finch was treated by Clarion Hospital EMS for suspected minor injuries.

The Beetle sustained damage to the front left tire, and the Ford sustained damage to front of its vehicle.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Police were assisted on scene by Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Mark’s Auto.

According to police, the juvenile driver was charged with a traffic violation.

