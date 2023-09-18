Robert C. Lamison, age 64 of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, September 14, 2023 due to injuries from an accident at his home.

Born June 7, 1959 in Clarion, he was the son of the late Robert A. Lamison and Bertha Hepler Lamison Pence.

He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

Bob married the former Susan P. Shick on June 30, 1984 and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2011.

He was a mechanic and worked for various garages, and was a member of the New Bethlehem Eagles Club.

Survivors include his children; Rebecca Rowe and husband, Zachary, of Upland, Indiana and Doug Lamison and wife, Kaitlin, of Muncie, Indiana, and two grandchildren, Nicodemus Rowe and Westley Lamison.

Bob is also survived by a sister, Cindy Aaron and husband, Denny; step brother, Phil Pence and wife, Beth, all of New Bethlehem, and his partner, Millie Myers.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step father, Chet Pence.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will follow in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

