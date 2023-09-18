Ruth M. Davis, 86, of Strattanville, passed away early Saturday morning, September 16, 2023 at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

She was born on April 29, 1937 in Strattanville; daughter of the late George W. And Twila P. Grey Davis.

Ruth married Donald P. Davis on July 16, 1957, who preceded her in death on March 12, 2002.

She was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Strattanville and the Tops Club in Clarion.

Ruth was a loving and devoted homemaker and enjoyed taking walks through town in Strattanville, visiting and giving everyone her delicious homemade cookies.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Don Davis of North Carolina and Jeff Davis of Clarion; 3 grandsons, Triston Davis, Jordan Davis, and Brandon Davis and his wife, Tammi; her 6 great grandchildren, Cassidy Lee, Rhiannon, Cameron, Leahanna, Joplin, and Piper; and 2 nieces, Amy Kaltenbach and Mary Lou Best.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley McClaine and Margaret Stiglitz.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in the funeral home with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jim Davis, pastor of the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Strattanville.

Interment will take place at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ruth’s name to the Pilgrim Holiness Church, P.O. Box 135, Strattanville, PA 16258.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

