 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. – A Distributor of Fox Blocks

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

fox blocks _ winter (1)(EYT) – DuBrook Inc. is a proud distributor of Fox Blocks. Fox Blocks are insulated concrete forms (ICF) that are used for high-performance wall assembly.

With the use of concrete and Fox Blocks, you have the ability to build your dream home efficiently and effectively.

What Are Fox Blocks?

Fox Blocks are insulated concrete forms used for building a foundation for homes and other structures. These ICFs take the place of traditional building foundations. The manufactured, double insulated forms are reinforced with concrete which results in multiple benefits.

Benefits of Using Fox Blocks

Exceptional Strength – These ICF blocks provide great strength due to the steel-reinforced concrete. The load-bearing capacity of Fox Blocks allows the structures to qualify as storm shelters.

Durable – These ICF blocks provide great durability with little to no maintenance. Due to being constructed with concrete, it is a natural mildew and mold-resistant material.

Energy Efficient – Fox Blocks are extremely energy efficient. The double layers of insulation and thick concrete slabs decrease the swings in temperature. This results in reducing heating and cooling costs compared to traditional foundations.

For more information or to receive a quote on Fox Blocks, call DuBrook at 1-844-DUBROOK.

2020 DuBrook


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.