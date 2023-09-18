SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. – A Distributor of Fox Blocks
(EYT) – DuBrook Inc. is a proud distributor of Fox Blocks. Fox Blocks are insulated concrete forms (ICF) that are used for high-performance wall assembly.
With the use of concrete and Fox Blocks, you have the ability to build your dream home efficiently and effectively.
What Are Fox Blocks?
Fox Blocks are insulated concrete forms used for building a foundation for homes and other structures. These ICFs take the place of traditional building foundations. The manufactured, double insulated forms are reinforced with concrete which results in multiple benefits.
Benefits of Using Fox Blocks
Exceptional Strength – These ICF blocks provide great strength due to the steel-reinforced concrete. The load-bearing capacity of Fox Blocks allows the structures to qualify as storm shelters.
Durable – These ICF blocks provide great durability with little to no maintenance. Due to being constructed with concrete, it is a natural mildew and mold-resistant material.
Energy Efficient – Fox Blocks are extremely energy efficient. The double layers of insulation and thick concrete slabs decrease the swings in temperature. This results in reducing heating and cooling costs compared to traditional foundations.
