SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture Introduces 2023 Anniversary Collection
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate 176 years of business with Faller’s Furniture at their Anniversary Event.
Faller’s Furniture is excited to introduce you to the 2023 Anniversary Collection!
Anniversary Collections are available for a limited time and must be ordered.
2023 Anniversary Collections:
- Select 7-piece living room sets available for $1,100 / $1,550 / $2,700
- Select 6-piece living room sets available for $1,600
Seven-piece living room groups include a sofa, loveseat, cocktail table, 2 end tables, and 2 table lamps. Six-piece living room group includes a sectional, cocktail table, 2 end tables, and 2 table lamps.
The anniversary event offer expires on October 9, 2023.
See Store for Details.
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
