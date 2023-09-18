 

SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture Introduces 2023 Anniversary Collection

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Faller's Furniture 2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate 176 years of business with Faller’s Furniture at their Anniversary Event.

Faller’s Furniture is excited to introduce you to the 2023 Anniversary Collection!

Anniversary Collections are available for a limited time and must be ordered.

2023 Anniversary Collections:

  • Select 7-piece living room sets available for $1,100 / $1,550 / $2,700
  • Select 6-piece living room sets available for $1,600

Seven-piece living room groups include a sofa, loveseat, cocktail table, 2 end tables, and 2 table lamps.  Six-piece living room group includes a sectional, cocktail table, 2 end tables, and 2 table lamps.

The anniversary event offer expires on October 9, 2023.

See Store for Details.

Faller's Anniversay (1)

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
