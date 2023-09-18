 

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway into Student Possessing Drug Paraphernalia at School

Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Student Reportedly Takes Drug Paraphernalia to School

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers were notified of an incident of drug possession at a school in Hickory Township, Forest County, around 10:57 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.

Police say a student had reportedly taken drug paraphernalia to West Forest School.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Defiant Trespasser at School

PSP Clarion was called to investigate a defiant trespasser at Union School on Baker Street in Madison Township, Clarion County, at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14.

Police say it was found throughout the course of the investigation that the suspect had been previously warned to stay off school property.

The arrestee is a known 36-year-old Rimersburg man.

Charges will be filed through District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


