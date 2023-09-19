AAA: Gas Prices Climb in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are six cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.894 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.894

Average price during the week of September 11, 2023: $3.838

Average price during the week of September 19, 2022: $3.929

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.916 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.970. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.924 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.921.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.908 Altoona

$3.815 Beaver

$3.824 Bradford

$3.905 Brookville

$3.964 Butler

$3.892 Clarion

$3.919 DuBois

$3.954 Erie

$3.868 Greensburg

$3.980 Indiana

$3.923 Jeannette

$3.876 Kittanning

$3.918 Latrobe

$3.797 Meadville

$3.999 Mercer

$3.733 New Castle

$3.863 New Kensington

$3.996 Oil City

$3.899 Pittsburgh

$3.809 Sharon

$3.862 Uniontown

$3.999 Warren

$3.859 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas rose by a nickel since last week to hit $3.88. The primary reason is the surge in oil costs, which have jumped several dollars to hover around $90 per barrel. Today’s national average is a penny higher than a month ago and 21 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased significantly from 9.32 to 8.31 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks jumped from 214.7 to 220.3 million barrels. Although gas demand has dropped amid increasing stocks, elevated oil prices have pushed pump prices higher.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 32 cents to settle at $88.52. Oil prices fell after EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 4 million barrels to 420.6 million barrels. However, earlier in the week, crude prices rallied amid ongoing market concern that global oil supply will remain tight for the remainder of 2023. According to the International Energy Agency’s September Oil Market Report, production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC will lead to an oil supply shortfall this fall and winter.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.