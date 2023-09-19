BATTLE OF THE BEST: Clarion-Limestone Pulls Out Four-Set Win in Pivotal Matchup Against North Clarion

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Clarion-Limestone volleyball team faced another tough challenge against fellow unbeaten North Clarion on Tuesday eventing and once again the Lions came out on top thanks to balanced net play, along with some key contributions from the bench, in a 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22 victory at the Lion’s Den.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Hannah Beggs was named the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game)

Alyssa Wiant led the way for Clarion-Limestone (7-0) with 11 kills, while Jenna Dunn added 10 kills and Hannah Beggs eight.

Beggs had a big all-around night, picking up 10 digs while also serving for 10 points with four aces.

Dunn added 15 digs and 16 service points with two aces.

Abby Knapp-Greeley pitched in 12 digs while serving for six points with two aces and Kaylee Smith handed out 32 assists while serving for 11 points with four aces.

“You like to see that balance at the net,” said Clarion-Limestone coach Ryan Troupe. “It keeps the defense honest, and they don’t know where to cover at the net at times because they don’t know where the ball is being set. You look, we had Alyssa with 11 kills, Jenna with 10 and Hannah with eight. Maddy Greeley and Ansley Burke each had their moments at the net tonight as well. These girls like to celebrate each other.”

Brenna Thompson finished with eight kills for North Clarion (7-1), while Kyler Freeman and Alexa Carll each had seven. Thompson also served for 10 points with two aces. Freeman picked up 11 digs and Carll served for eight points with two aces.

In the opening set, C-L turned a 12-11 lead into a 16-11 bulge en route to the 25-17 victory.

North Clarion opened a 7-3 lead in the second set before C-L battled back to tie things up at 11-all. From there, the teams found themselves in a deadlock six more times with the last coming at 22-22 before North Clarion finished with the final three points for the 25-22 win.



In the third set, the Lions used a 6-0 run to turn a 10-9 lead into a 16-9 advantage, forcing North Clarion coach Bobbie Freeman to call a timeout.

After exchanging side-outs, Beggs served for two consecutive aces to push the lead to nine. Later in the set, Lilly Mahle came off the bench to pick up two service points to open up a 22-12 lead and the Lions eventually took the set, 25-16, for a 2-1 lead.

“Lilly Mahle deserves a mentions because she stepped into a tough situation and she served for a couple of points with an ace,” Troupe said. “We know we have player who are capable of coming off the bench and provide that if another girl is struggling or having an off night.”

Once again, C-L built a lead in the fourth set at 13-8 before North Clarion fought back to close to within 14-12.

After a side-out, Smith served for four straight points to open up a 19-12 advantage,

But North Clarion fought back again, rallying to tie the set at 21-21. After a 22-22 tie, Knapp-Greeley served for a pair of aces and Jenna Dunn closed things out with a kill for the 25-22 set win and match victory.

“We have another tough match at Moniteau Thursday and a tournament this weekend before we play three more matches next week, so things definitely don’t get ant easier and we aren’t getting any rest,” Troupe said. “We just need to keep moving on to the next one.”

