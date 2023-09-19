 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grouper with Crabmeat Sauce

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A creamy seafood sauce drapes over mild-flavored grouper for an elegant entree!

Ingredients

8 grouper or red snapper fillets (8 ounces each), skin removed
1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons marinade for chicken
1 tablespoon seafood seasoning
1 tablespoon olive oil

Sauce:
2 large onions, chopped
1 large sweet red pepper, chopped
8 green onions, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup butter, cubed
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons seafood seasoning
2-1/2 cups half-and-half cream
2 cups fresh crabmeat
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Place fillets on a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan.

-In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, marinade for chicken, seafood seasoning, and oil; brush over fillets. Broil 4-in. from the heat for 6-7 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

-Meanwhile, for sauce, in a large skillet, saute the onions, red pepper, green onions, and garlic in butter until tender. Stir in flour and seafood seasoning until blended; gradually add cream. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Gently stir in crab meat; heat through. Serve with fish. Sprinkle with parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.