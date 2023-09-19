Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grouper with Crabmeat Sauce

A creamy seafood sauce drapes over mild-flavored grouper for an elegant entree!

Ingredients

8 grouper or red snapper fillets (8 ounces each), skin removed

1/4 cup lemon juice



2 tablespoons marinade for chicken1 tablespoon seafood seasoning1 tablespoon olive oil

Sauce:

2 large onions, chopped

1 large sweet red pepper, chopped

8 green onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup butter, cubed

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons seafood seasoning

2-1/2 cups half-and-half cream

2 cups fresh crabmeat

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Place fillets on a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan.

-In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, marinade for chicken, seafood seasoning, and oil; brush over fillets. Broil 4-in. from the heat for 6-7 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

-Meanwhile, for sauce, in a large skillet, saute the onions, red pepper, green onions, and garlic in butter until tender. Stir in flour and seafood seasoning until blended; gradually add cream. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Gently stir in crab meat; heat through. Serve with fish. Sprinkle with parsley.

