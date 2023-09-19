Dale T. Owens, 101, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Dale was born on September 18, 1922, in Pioneer, Venango County, to the late Harry and Ida (Caldwell) Owens.

He married Harriett Ward Clark in October 1967, in Clarion.

Mrs. Owens preceded him in death in 1998.

He was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1939.

Dale was a veteran of the US Army having served during World War II.

He was an automotive mechanic at Otis Ford in Erie, and Wallace Ford in Del Ray Beach, FL.

Dale enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by 3 nephews, Gary Owens and companion Nancy Burlingame of Pleasantville, Keith Owens and wife Vicki of Emlenton, Donald Owens and wife Joni of Pittsfield; and a niece, Lauri Kramer and husband Robert of Mullica Hill, NJ.

Dale was preceded in death by a brother, Harry (Nordeen) Owens and a great-niece, Heather Owens.

Visitation will be on this Saturday, September 23rd at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville from 11 to 1 pm with the funeral service to follow conducted by Rev. William Hopkins.

Interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

