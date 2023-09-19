Dr. Victor Corso “Vic” Cherico Passes Away at Age 90

Dr. Victor Corso “Vic” Cherico, 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 16, 2023.

He was born on March 10, 1933 in Clarion, where he lived most of his life.

Vic was the son of the late Sam and Sylvia Corso Cherico.

Too young to serve in the Military during World War II, Vic enrolled in Military School.

After graduating with honors from Riverside Military Academy, he attended Ohio State University School of Optometry, graduating in 1956.

Vic then returned to Clarion to start his practice and lifelong passion, which he kept for 62 years.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Anna Marie Brinkley of Clarion, on June 14, 1955.

They celebrated over 60 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on March 6, 2016.

Vic was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, where he served for many years as an usher and Eucharist Minister, as well as a term as president of the Knights of Saint George.

He was a lifetime member and past president of the Clarion Lions Club, which helps fund vision impairment programs.

Through the years, he was loyal to his alma mater and remained an avid Buckeyes fan.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Vic and Anna raised 5 children, Victoria (Mark) Aaron, Sylvia Cherico, Karen Spindler, Cynthia (Ira) Strickman, and Stephen (Beth) Cherico.

He also adored his 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeffrey Spindler and 4 brothers, Francis, Sandy, Anthony, and Joseph.

Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Entombment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Victor’s honor to the Pennsylvania Lions Sight Conservation by either mailing a check to 949 East Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111 with Victor C. Cherico memorial written in the memo or by calling them at (717)816-4999.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.