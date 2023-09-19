Featured Local Job: Overnight Security

Abraxas 1 is hiring Overnight Security for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at our residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Wage: From $15.00 per hour

Job Type: Full-time

Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Healthcare Aides we have an Overnight Job for you at Abraxas 1.

Who We Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services. Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those we serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO), Paid Holidays, Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

As an Overnight Security team member, you will:

Interact meaningfully with clients.

Complete security calls to night supervisor.

Maintain regular communication with co-worker(s).

Supervise morning routine; observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensure client location.

Conduct and document random/unpredictable head counts/bed checks.

Conduct outside building security checks.

Hiring Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent required.

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License.

Must be 21 years of age or older.

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening.

Must pass criminal background check investigation.

Flexibility to work overtime as required.

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, we celebrate the richness of our diverse employees and the communities we serve. We are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as we strive to ensure we are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As we work to make a difference in people’s lives, we are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those we serve and our employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, we firmly believe in recovery and that our clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and we consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, we have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything we do centers around people. That is why we are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefit options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional and financial wellness. Our benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, come join us!

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining our outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact us by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.

Give us a Call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year.

