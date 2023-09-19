Gloria A. Welms, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sunday Sept. 17, 2023 at the Titusville Hospital after an extended illness.

Born July 29, 1941 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Ernest & Viola Flinchbaugh Croyle and was raised by her grandparents Felecia & Findley Croyle.

Gloria was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married to Lawrence E. Welms on Oct 10, 1958 and he preceded her in death on July 10, 2006.

Gloria had worked as the head cashier for Riverside Market in Titusville and had retired from Polk Center where she worked in the dietary.

Gloria had helped her husband when he ran Welm’s Plumbing and Heating and was also active in Estate Sales over the years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Gloria enjoyed buying and selling antiques, was a member of the Scarlet Ladies of the Oil City Red Hats and also the Roses and Lilacs Red Hats.

She enjoyed playing cards at the PNA and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

She is survived by her daughter Holly McCauley and her fiance Quay Hahn of Oil City.

And grandchildren Lynsey McCauley, Lance Harris and Samantha & Nicholas Welm and 6 great grandchildren including Evan Motter.

She is also survived by half sisters Sharon Thornton & her husband Ken and Kandace Stevens Blackhurst.

And sisters Martha, Barbara, Mary Kay, Roseanne, and Diane.

Half brothers: Fred Stevens, David Stevens and Tammy Rhinehart.

She is also survived by special friend Jen Pardee.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Lawrence and daughter Dr. Lisa Welms.

Friends will be received from 9:30 A.M.-11:30 A.M, Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Friday in the funeral home with Fr. John Miller, presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

