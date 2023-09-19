Joyce Ann Shearer, 66, of Oak Ridge passed away Sunday evening, September 17, 2023, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on July 30, 1957, in Clarion she was the daughter of the late Edward T. Truitt, Sr. and V. Lorraine (Slagle) Truitt.

Joyce married Todd Shearer on February 16, 1991, he survives, she also is survived by four children, Scott Truitt of Hawthorn, Leslie Truitt of New Bethlehem, Nathan Shearer (Brooke) of Fairmount City, and Lisha Shearer of Oak Ridge; seven grandchildren, Isaac Park, Hayley, Park, Griffin Truitt, Grayson Truitt, Garrett Shearer, Gavin Shearer, and Lilah Shearer; two brothers, Edward T. Truitt, Jr. (Sandy) of Rimersburg and Michael A. Truitt of Mayport.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Edward T. Truitt officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

