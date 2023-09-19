Kristie Sue Christo, 59, of Oil City, died Wednesday night, September 13, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born in Oil City on May 7, 1964 to the late Glenn Theron Ross Sr. and Martha Jane (Brannon) Ross.

Kris enjoyed NASCAR, football (especially the Cleveland Browns), and Jimmy Buffett music.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, and especially loved time with her grandchildren.

She was married on August 6, 1983 to Stephan Paul Christo, and he survives.

Also surviving are two children, Stephan Paul Christo II and his wife Shelby of Oil City, and Cassandra Vasil and her husband Matthew Vasil Jr. of Oil City; and four grandchildren, Bram Christo, and Dirk, Kristian, and Finnian Roxberry.

Kris is also survived by two brothers, Rick Ross of Seneca and John Ross and wife Deb of Oil City; a sister, Elizabeth Thieme of Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Debra Ross of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim, Lanny, and Terry Ross.

Per her request, there will be no visitation or service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To assist the family with funeral expenses, donations may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346; or online at www.hilebest.com.

Online condolences may be made to her family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

