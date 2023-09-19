Mary Teresa “Terrie” Sloan, 82, a well-known lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 11:55 PM Sunday, September 17, 2023 in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 26, 1940 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: John Paul “J.P.” and Ellen Sabina Jones, in the former Franklin Hospital, even though Ellen and J.P. lived in Ohio at the time.

They moved back to Franklin in 1945 when World War II ended.

Terrie graduated from the former St. Patrick School in 1954; and was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School, where she was a flag twirler; and had participated in the former Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department’s Marching Band.

She began her working career at the former Amalie Refinery in Franklin as a secretary in the traffic department from 1958-1962, leaving to have her first child.

Following, she had worked at her Dad’s many Franklin area businesses over the years, with the last being the former Jones Printing Company.

She had also worked as a medical transcriptionist at the former Franklin Hospital from 1971-1972; in the Franklin offices of Dr. Stephen Cenedella from 1972-1978; and at the offices of the Franklin Surgical Group from 1978-2002, from where she retired.

She was married December 31, 1960 in St. Patrick Church to Lawrence G. “Larry” Henderson, with whom she shared four wonderful children.

She married Thomas V. “Tom” Sloan, Jr. on June 27, 1986, who survives.

Terrie was an active and faithful lifelong member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where, while in grade school, was proud to have sung in the Children’s Choir.

In her adult years, she had sung in the Adult and Funeral Choirs; was a member of the St. Patrick Community Food Pantry Committee; a member of the Funeral Bereavement Dinner Committee; and had acted as a weekly Collection Counter at the church.

Terrie loved to golf twice a week at her son, Mike’s, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course; and in Florida where she and husband, Tom had spent their many winters together in Punta Gorda.

Terrie was a very active associate member of Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110.

There, she supported and assisted her husband, Tom, a former Past Exalted Ruler.

She was also a very active participant with the club’s golf and bowling leagues.

She loved playing games especially bridge, Mahjong, Mexican Dominoes, and poker.

She also loved to dance, and was an avid reader.

In addition to her husband Tom, and former husband, Larry, she is survived by a daughter, Lisa Burchfield and her husband, Wes; and by two sons: Mike Henderson and his wife, Janet; and Joe Henderson all of Franklin; in addition to 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Also surviving is a step-son, Scott Sloan and his wife, Ronnie of Franklin; and a step-daughter, Julie Daly of Stoneboro.

Also surviving is Terrie’s brother, Paul Jones and his wife, Becky of Titusville; nieces: Ellen Ezratty and her husband, Jason of New York; and Libby Jones of Titusville; and by three great nieces; extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Terrie was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence G. Henderson, Jr.; a step-daughter, Sherrie Rodgers; a step-son, Mark Sloan; a nephew, Philip Jones; and by her in-laws: Howard and Marion Henderson and Thomas V. and Kathryn Sloan; in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In accordance with Terrie’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 1 PM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, officiating.

A luncheon will immediately follow Mass at Cenedella Hall at the former St. Patrick School for family and friends.

Private burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: St. Patrick Church; The Franklin Public Library, 421 12th Street, Franklin, PA 16323; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Terrie’s family wishes to express a special heartfelt thank you to Father James C. Campbell, and members of St. Patrick’s parish, especially the Eucharistic Ministers, who took of their precious time to visit and pray with her during her illness.

Finally, Terrie’s family cannot begin to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers of the Venango County Visiting Nurses Association for their dedicated loving care and true compassion shown to Terrie during her final difficult days.

Thanks to each of you from the bottom of our hearts!

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://hartlefuneralhome.com/.

