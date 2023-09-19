Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Vehicle on Route 38

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was airlifted to a medical facility to treat serious injuries after he crashed into a vehicle along State Route 38.

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Tuesday, September 19, this crash happened at 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, on State Route 38 at its intersection with N Washington Road in Washington Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 26-year-old Samantha E. Snyder, of Hilliards, was stopped N Washington Road at the intersection before clearing it and proceeding to turn left onto Route 38.

As Snyder was completing the turn, a 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide driven by 56-year-old Larry A. Dittmer, of Butler, approached the intersection at a high rate of speed and hit Snyder’s vehicle in the rear driver’s side fender.

Dittmer was not using a helmet and suffered suspected serious injuries.

He was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian by STAT MedEvac.

Snyder and an infant passenger were not injured. She was using a seat belt, and the child was restrained in a child safety seat.

According to police, both drivers were charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.