Friendship Blossoms into New Business Venture on Fifth Avenue

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two young professionals who met in cosmetology school took a giant leap and opened a nail salon on 5th Avenue in Clarion.

Nikki Shumaker and Abby Dooyema met at the Clarion County Career Center, and as their friendship grew, they decided to take the entrepreneur path and open The Nail Nook & Boutique.

(Pictured above: Nikki Shumaker (on left) and Abbey Dooyema (on right) in front of their boutique.)

The shop–located at 17 South 5th Avenue, adjacent to Veterans Memorial Park–opened on April 12, 2023.

After graduating from high school–Dooyema is a 2020 graduate of Union High School, and Shumaker is a 2019 graduate of Clarion-Limestone–both took the path of working at Nirvana Nails in Clarion, which is now closed.

Dooyema told exploreClarion.com, “We became close from working together, so we decided to do this together.”

The duo strives to have their business be a place where people can let their guard down, vent (if they have to), and have a pleasant experience during their appointment.

The mission of The Nail Nook & Boutique is “to encourage people to feel good about themselves and have a judgmental-free place where you can relax and be comfortable.”

“What happens in the Nail Nook, stays in the Nail Nook!” the co-owners said in unison.

The Nail Nook has a clientele of women and men–as young as 16 and as old as 80.

The boutique provides manicures-including applying artificial nails, pedicures, facial waxing, and eyelash services.

The shop differs from other nail salons by offering eyelash services.

“Usually lash salons are their own separate thing, but we do both,” said Dooyema.

Shumaker explained future service goals they have for the business.

“We want to grow a bit. We want to add facials and do different types of waxing. We offer eyebrow waxing now, but may want to add to that later,” Shumaker said.

Dooyema added that offering retail products also may be in store sometime in the future.

(Pictured above: Nikki Shumaker and Abbey Dooyema in their salon.)

Both have stated that one of the challenges they face as business owners is being young entrepreneurs.

“Being so young, sometimes I feel like we aren’t taken seriously,” Shumaker said.

Despite being young businessowners–Shumaker, 22, has five years of experience, and Dooyema, 21, has over two years of working in the industry.

You can find more information about bookings and pricing on their Facebook page.

