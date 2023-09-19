SPONSORED: Penn Highlands Healthcare Is Hiring Clinical Medical Assistants
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Penn Highlands Healthcare in Brookville is hiring Clinical Medical Assistants for the Family Medicine/Q-Care Walk-In Clinic.
As a Clinical Medical Assistant:
You will perform administrative duties and certain clinical duties under the direction of providers and supervisors. As the CMA you’ll take and record patients’ vital signs, health history and prepares patient prior to examination by the physician or mid-level provider. You will also dress wounds, give injections, and provide immunizations as directed by the provider.
What Penn Highlands has to offer:
- Competitive Compensation based on experience
- Professional Development
- Supportive and Experienced Peers
Benefits:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision benefits offered the first of the month after your start date
- Paid Time Off & Sick Time
- 403(b) retirement plan with employer match
- 25% discount on services at all Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
- Wellness Program through Virgin Pulse
Qualifications:
- High School Diploma or equivalent required
- Atleast two years of medical assistant experience in a physician office required
- Completion of a Medical Assistant program preferred
- NCCT or NHA medical assistant certification must be obtained within 2 years of start date
- Healthcare provider CPR certification through the American Heart Association within the first year of hire
Penn Highlands Healthcare has been awarded on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Apply here: https://careers.phhealthcare.org/jobs/23594?lang=en-us
