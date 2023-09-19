Willis Dean Wolfe, 61, of Oil City, formerly of Parker, passed away at UPMC Northwest on September 16, 2023.

Born on September 28, 1961, he was the son of the late William Wolfe and Dolly Mae Dean.

Willis enjoyed antique cars and attending car shows, winning best-in-show with his Duster.

He also enjoyed his flower garden.

Most importantly, he loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife: Tammy Harris Wolfe of Oil City.

His Daughter: Bambi Jo (Leroy) Wolfe of Oil City.

A son: Shaun (Paula) Wolfe of Emlenton.

His grandchildren: Austin, Thomas, Aiyana, Timothy, Landon, Christian, Skye (Michael), Anastasia, and Isabella.

One Great Grandson: Jaxson.

Six Sisters and nine Brothers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Patricia Horner Wolfe.

Seven brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received on Wednesday the 20th at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The funeral will be the following day the 21st at 11 am at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

