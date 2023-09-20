7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
