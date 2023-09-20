Calvin E. Brosius, 86, of Summerville, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday evening, September 17, 2023.

Born on July 15, 1937, in Summerville, he was the son of the late Clarence and Esther (Duck) Brosius.

He was a farmer and worked 30 years for the New Bethlehem Burial Service.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.

He belonged to the Shannondale Grange and to the Pennsylvania State Grange.

He enjoyed baseball and basketball.

Cal was married on June 7, 1958, to Shelby J. (Wolfgang) Brosius.

They were married for 65 years, and she survives.

He is also survived by three children, Laura Hofecker and her husband, Roy of Mechanicsburg, Simon Brosius and his wife, Connie of Summerville, and Shelley Marsh and her husband, Rod of Dayton, six grandchildren, Isabelle Hofecker, Carson Hofecker, Rhonda Marsh, Jill Clark, Jessica Miller, and Nick Brosius, and ten great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Seminarian Jane Miller officiating.

Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

