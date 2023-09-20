Case Against Knox Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Child Moves Forward in Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Knox man accused of sexually assaulted a six-year-old child moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 18-year-old Michael Raven Harriett, of Knox, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on September 19 with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding:

– Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13, Felony 3

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1



– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $40,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

On September 4, 2023, PSP Clarion initiated an investigation into a report of an indecent exposure incident involving 18-year-old Michael Harriett and a six-year-old juvenile, according to a criminal complaint.

The complainants contacted the State Police in Clarion after the victim disclosed that Harriett had urinated on (him/or her) in the basement of a Knox Borough residence, according to the complaint.

Troopers responded to the residence and interviewed the complainants and the victim.

During the interview, the victim indicated that Harriett had touched (his/or her) genitals during the incident, the complaint states.

Harriett was subsequently detained and transported to PSP Clarion for an interview, the complaint notes.

On the same day, a trooper interviewed Harriett at the PSP Clarion barracks. During the interview, Harriett admitted to taking the victim to the basement of the Knox Borough residence for the purpose of having sexual contact, the complaint indicates.

In addition, Harriett reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, according to the complaint.

Harriett said he told the victim not to tell and that the victim was crying during the incident, the complaint notes.

According to court records, Harriett was arraigned at 10:10 p.m. on September 4 in front of Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

