CCEDC Selects Bull Moose Agency to Develop County’s County’s Tourism Brand and Marketing Strategy

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) has selected Bull Moose Marketing, a Meadville-based consultant agency, to develop the Clarion County Destination Marketing Plan.

This decision marks a significant step forward for the CCEDC in its efforts to support the promotion of Clarion County as an attractive destination and to help grow the area’s visitor economy.

The selection of Bull Moose Marketing comes after an extensive review process led by a strategic action committee organized by the CCEDC. The committee comprised stakeholders representing various businesses and organizations best suited to advise on efforts to modernize Clarion County’s destination brand and tourism marketing. Earlier this year, the CCEDC also received a federal grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help fund the new marketing plan.

Bull Moose Marketing’s proposal was chosen from among several submissions.

“This is an exciting opportunity that will benefit Clarion County for years to come,” said Jarred Heuer, Executive Director of CCEDC. “Developing a destination marketing plan was one of the key goals identified in the ‘Clarion County 2030 Economic Development Strategy’ and the recent ‘Clarion County Comprehensive Plan.’ We are energized to see our strategic goals transform into action and are confident that we’ve selected the right partner to help us achieve this vision.”

In 2022, the CCEDC launched the Destination Improvement Initiative which has been the leading edge focused on improving the economic impact of tourism for Clarion County. Work on the brand strategy and marketing plan will commence immediately, starting with several rounds of community engagement activities, market research, and building the county’s marketing infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to be selected, but we’re also aware of how important this is to the county,” said Ron Mattocks, Director of Client Strategy at Bull Moose Marketing. “Clarion County has immense potential, and we’re committed to delivering a promotion strategy that not only resonates with the local community but also effectively attracts visitors to the area.”

About the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC):

The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit organization that promotes economic growth and development in Clarion

County. The CCEDC supports a range of industry sectors, including energy, manufacturing, food and beverage, logistics, and tourism to promote opportunities within the county. Through various initiatives and partnerships, CCEDC aims to create a thriving business environment and improve the quality of life for all residents. For more information, please visit www.clarioncountyedc.com.

About Bull Moose Marketing:

Bull Moose Marketing is a brand strategy and marketing services agency focusing on helping destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and destination amenities develop and deliver on their brand promise. Located in Meadville, Pennsylvania, Bull Moose Marketing recognizes how destination marketing functions as a part of broader economic development initiatives. Bull Moose Marketing’s mission is to make communities better places to work and live, and they have been helping areas spanning Ohio and Pennsylvania do just that since 2017. To learn more, visit their website at www.bullmoosemarketing.com.

