Charges Dismissed Against Local Woman Accused of Damaging Courtroom Following Hearing

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges were dismissed against a local woman accused of damaging a courtroom in Clarion Borough after she allegedly became upset after a hearing.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 23-year-old Alia C. Harris, of Clarion, were dismissed during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 12, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

Institutional Vandalism Education Facility, Misdemeanor 2

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on July 5, Clarion Borough Police Detective Roger E. Wright along with Officer Neil Kemmer were dispatched to Judge Quinn’s office at 22 North 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough for an incident involving institutional vandalism around 2:01 p.m. on June 21.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the Judicial Secretary, who advised that Alia C. Harris just had a hearing in front of Magistrate Quinn and was not happy with the outcome of the hearing. Harris began yelling in the courtroom and then threw the door open from the courtroom, causing the door handle to go through the wall, the complaint states.

Harris then left the premises, the complaint indicates.

Officer Kemmer obtained photographs of the damage to the wall. He then notified Detective Wright that he located Harris walking in the area of Veteran Drive, the complaint notes.

Detective Wright responded to the area and made contact with Harris who advised that the judge would not let her tell her side of the story in the hearing she had just attended, which upset her, the complaint states.

Harris stated she was the party who threw the door open and asked what was going to happen. Detective Wright advised Harris that he would be filing charges. Harris asked if she was free to leave, and Detective Wright advised she was, the complaint indicates.

On June 22, Detective Wright met with a member of the Clarion County IT Department, who was able to pull video footage from this incident and provided police with a copy, the complaint notes.

On June 29, the Clarion County Director of Building/Grounds, Maintenance & Park provided Detective Wright with a detailed estimate to repair the damage. The total damage and restitution was $174.00, the complaint states.

Harris was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on July 27 in front of District Judge Jarah Heeter.

