Clarion County Recipe of the Day: BLT Egg Bake

BLTs are a favorite at my house, so I created this recipe to combine those flavors into a warm, cozy casserole!

Ingredients

1/4 cup mayonnaise

5 slices bread, toasted



4 slices processed American cheese12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled2 tablespoons butter2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 cup 2% milk4 large eggs1 medium tomato, halved and sliced1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese2 green onions, thinly slicedShredded lettuce

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. Spread mayonnaise on 1 side of each slice of toast and cut into small pieces. Arrange toast, mayonnaise side up, in a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Top with cheese slices and bacon.

-In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Pour over bacon.

-In a large skillet, fry eggs over medium heat until they reach the desired doneness; place over bacon. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with cheddar cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cut in squares; serve with lettuce.

