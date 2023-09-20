 

Clarion-Limestone Announces Homecoming Court

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Group Pic (1)STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone High School announced its 2023 Homecoming Court.

(Pictured above, front row from left: Katera Sebastian-Sims, Alexis Coull, Lilly Mahle, Grace Shick, Emma Goughler, and Gracie Dunkle. Back row from left: Colton Kiehl, Nicholas Aaron, Coleman Slater, Daniel Wilson, Jack Craig, and Ty Rankin.)

King and Queen will be crowned at halftime of Central Clarion’s matchup against Bradford on Friday, September 22, at 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Clarion.

The dance is set for Saturday, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Clarion-Limestone High School.


