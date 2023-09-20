Frederick Nets Hat Trick as Clarion-Limestone Boys Soccer Adds Fourth Shutout Against Brookville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone boys soccer team chalked up another win against the Brookville Raiders in a District 9 rivalry by the score of 5-0.

(Pictured above: Nathan Frederick)

This marks the Lions’ fourth shutout of their 6-0 season while having outscored their opponents, 28-4, during that time span.

With tired legs from the previous night’s game against Karns City, the Lions trotted out onto the sun-laden soccer field at Clarion-Limestone.

Brookville met the Lions in the second round of the playoffs during the 2022 campaign. This rematch was not to be taken lightly.

The Lions started the game taking advantage when they could by taking shots early. Co-captain Thomas Uckert was able to speed down the sideline looking to make a cross pass inside the goalie box, shooting, but the offense wasn’t able to convert on the pass.

Brookville retaliated by shooting at Lion’s goalkeeper, Isaac Lerch, who made the stop.

The Raiders then found an opening to take a clear shot, but the ball went over the crossbar. Right outside midfielder Wyatt Boyden sped down the right sideline and, with a strong leg shot on goal, was stopped by the Raider goalie.

Boyden then found a weakness and left outside midfielder Nathan Frederick, who had a clear shot on goal making the game 1-0.

Minutes later, Uckert made a cross pass to Boyden, who slid a small pass to inside midfielder Brenden Bettwy. Then, Bettwy swung the ball to Frederick, who took the shot making the score 2-0.

The Lions’ defense once again was wound tight and stopped advance after advance.

Carter Brown and Ky Clark both made several key stops, keeping Lerch protected. Jameson McIlwain and co-captain Jason Megnin warded off a couple of new advances by the Raiders.

Lerch was tested though, making a save on a promising Brookville long blast from outside the goalie box. More shots on Lerch kept coming, but the Lions’ offense was prepared to keep their defense unscathed for the last few minutes of the half.

With two minutes left in the half, Uckert found himself against a wall of defenders, he then paused and made a back pass to forward Dany Schweitzer, who then dodged two defenders to make a clean shot on goal making the score 3-0 going into the half.

Lerch made seven saves in the first half.

The Lions’ firepower on offense still had some energy after three halves of play within 24 hours. Boyden made a nice slant pass to Schweitzer, who found Bettwy advancing down the sideline, but his shot was saved by the Raider goalie.

The Raiders weren’t giving up and returned the ball, shooting on Lerch with the ball, making a ding as it bounced off the right post. Boyden, with a head of steam, took the ball down the sideline and wisely switched the field to an awaiting Frederick who shot wide left of the goal.

Boyden, who had several shots miss, finally hit pay dirt as he split two defenders, juked the goalie, and pounded the ball into the back of the net with emphasis, making the score 4-0 Lions.

Lerch was shot on several more times, with one rocket shot from midfield finding his gloves for the stop. Uckert found Aiden Wilson with a pass to Boyden, who was stopped on his shot.

With the game winding down, Megnin was able to use his speed to help preserve the shut out by catching a Raider striker from behind. Megnin foiled his attempt by stealing the ball and kicking it out of bounds.

Martin Ormeno and Layton Dunn both had scoring opportunities that were stopped by Brookville. Defender Chris Kim stopped a breakaway attempt, catching another Raider striker and stopping the advance on the Lions’ goal.

With three minutes left, Frederick took a pass from defender Brady Pierce and scored his hat-trick goal, making the final score 5-0.

Lerch collected eight saves in the second half.

The Lions continue the season with a rematch against Forest Area on Saturday, September 23, at 11 a.m. at East Forest.

